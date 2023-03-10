Karan Johar Breaks Down Watching Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, Says Never Seen Rani Mukerji Perform Like This

Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji sat down on Friday afternoon to talk about Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. The film, which marks Rani’s first movie in years outside the Yash Raj Films camp, tells the true tale of Sagarika Chatterjee whose kids were taken away from her by the Norwegian Child Welfare Services. During the chat, Karan recalled signing Rani for his first film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and watching her evolve as an actress. He also spoke about watching Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway and crying after it ended.

“Eight actresses were approached for KKHH but they all refused. That’s when Aditya Chopra recommended me to watch a girl who had a certain kind of khoobsurti and ada in the trailer of Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat. I watched it and really liked her and I went to meet her at her home. With me was the associate director of KKHH, Nikkhil Advani (who also helmed Kal Ho Naa Ho). I narrated the story to her with a lot of passion. We wanted her to say us a yes and she eventually did. But I can’t forget that afternoon with Nikkhil and Rani. And today when I see the poster of Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway that has Nikkhil’s name and features Rani, it reminds me of that episode that took place 25 years back," Karan said.

“They say that life completes a full circle and it does. There are two more names associated with Nikkhil, which are Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani, his sister. Madhu, Monisha, and I studied in the same school. And I would like to say this with a lot of pride that I am younger than them (laughs). The three of us are very close. I know them for the last 40 years. Rani started her journey in the film industry before KKHH but I would like to emotionally believe that KKHH is her first film. That’s why when Nikkhil, Rani,adhu and Monisha made this film, they showed it to me first. I couldn’t stop my tears while watching the film because the film connects to you like no other whether you are a parent or not. This film has moved me like no film has in the recent times," the filmmaker added.

Speaking about Rani’s performance in the film, Karan said, “I have never seen Rani perform from her gut. If there’s a tour de force and truly a defining performance of our times, I can proudly say that it is Rani Mukerji’s as Mrs Chatterjee. You haven’t seen a performance like this in ears."

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is set to release on March 17.

