Filmmaker Karan Johar and Farah Khan recently bumped into each other in Los Angeles, and what viewers got to see is the super fun camaraderie between the two friends, thanks to music composer Shekhar Ravijani. As fans would know, close friends Karan Johar and Farah Khan often indulge in love-hate banter when it comes to each other’s fashion choices. Recently, the two shared a joint video on Instagram wherein they are once again roasting each other’s clothes and accessories. And fans are loving their funny antics on the streets of Los Angeles.

In a ROFL clip posted on Instagram, Karan, and Farah bumped into each other in LA. While Farah is seen dressed up in a red blazer over a red top paired with black pants, Karan wore an oversized green-black suit. Farah asks Karan what he is doing in LA, to which Karan responds, “You in Beverly Hills it’s a shocker," and pointing towards her red-colored outfit, he adds, “It’s too early for Christmas don’t you think". Farah gives it back by commenting on his outfit, “Why the Christmas tree is here! What is this laundry tag on your sleeve?" Karan defends by saying, “It’s fashion", and further taunts, “About this big bag, too late for the beach, don’t you think?" And Farah sarcastically replies, “I am going to the beach to meet the b***h" And Karan walks off saying “Toodles", and Farah jokes, “Noodles".

Advertisement

Check out the hilarious video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of their fans and celebrity friends from the industry too chimed into the comments section to react to the clip.

Sania Mirza commented, “Such natural acting ." Archana Puran Singh added, “❤️❤️." Apoorva Mehta too dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

Netizens also flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One of the users commented, “Karan and Farah can replace srk-kajol in kuch kuch hota hai" the second user reacted, “These vids are always amazing" Another social media user stated, “You would make a fantastic actress @farahkhankunder ‘noodles’." One of the netizens added, “Another perfect #KaRah moment @farahkhankunder this humor is too good"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, Karan is preparing for the release of his next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi also feature in pivotal parts. Johar recently completed filming for the project and shared pictures from the wrap on social media. In his post, Johar expressed gratitude to his team for their support throughout the production process. On the other hand, Farah will soon be starting her next directorial project but no official announcement of the same has been made yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News here