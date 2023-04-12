Karan Johar Calls Zeenat Aman 'Real, Vulnerable', Actress Reacts, Says 'I Wish You...'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is all praise for Zeenat Aman. Ever since the veteran actress made her Instagram debut in February, she has been attracting a lot of attention. Zeenat Aman regularly shares both new and old photos from her life, accompanied by thoughtful captions. Now, the filmmaker has joined a list of celebrities who have praised Zeenat Aman's posts on the social media platform. On Wednesday, Karan took to his Instagram stories and wrote: “Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not. Real, vulnerable and so damn honest."

After Karan posted a story on Instagram, Zeenat Aman replied by expressing her gratitude, saying that it was a wonderful story to wake up to. She thanked him for his kind words and wished him and his children all the happiness and success in the world. “Such a lovely story to wake up to. Thank you for your kind words Karan Johar. I wish you and your little ones every happiness and success," she wrote.

Recently, Zeenat Aman shared an old picture of her two sons, Azaan and Zahaan, when they were younger. The photo is unique as it captures Zeenat's boys sitting on her lap, smiling at the camera, while she lovingly embraces them and smiles as well. She wrote, “There’s no guidebook in the world that can prepare you for parenthood. It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging.” Zeenat talked about her experience of raising her children as a single mother and expressed disapproval towards parents who reject their children because of their partner's profession, sexual preference, or choice of companion.

She wrote, “My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to."

Zeenat Aman started her career as a model but eventually transitioned to acting, starring in numerous movies such as Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Samraat, Laawaris, and others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is set to direct an action movie, and he is also working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the main leads.

