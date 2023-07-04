Karan Johar Credits Shreya Ghoshal For Tum Kya Mile Amid Backlash, Ignores Arijit Singh This Time

Days after Shah Rukh Khan dropped the teaser of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar has released the trailer of the film that stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Only last week, the makers and director Karan Johar received criticism for allegedly sidelining Shreya Ghoshal in ‘Tum Kya Mile’ teaser video. When Karan posted a video on his Instagram account, announcing the release date of the romantic song, it had no mention of Shreya Ghoshal, who lent her voice for Alia Bhatt in the love ballad. It only featured the text which read: “The Dream Team — Karan Johar, Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh."

Soon after, Shreya Ghoshal, too, retweeted a post that spoke about her not getting credit in Karan Johar’s ‘Dream Team’ behind the romantic number Tum Kya Mile. The singer later deleted it and posted a fresh tweet. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a reel in which she recreated her own music video of Tum Kyu Mile. The clip starts with Alia’s hands stroking the water and creating ripples which then cuts to her face perfectly lip-syncing to the lyrics sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Now, during a live, when complimented on the song, Karan, credited the song to Shreya Ghoshal and said, “Yes, it’s by Shreya Ghoshal. I think, a love song truly captures the soul of a film." He didn’t mention Arijit Singh.