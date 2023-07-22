Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Karan Johar Criticises Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Says Shah Rukh Khan's Rahul Was Saying 'Wrong Things'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. (Photos: Instagram)
Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 12:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead.

Karan Johar made his directorial debut with the 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead. Even though the film is widely loved by all even today, KJo recently criticised the movie and admitted that he got the gender politics wrong in it.

Karan was promoting his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani on Friday at an IIMUN event when he mentioned that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai “propagated wrong gender politics." “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong. It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surfacesness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do," he said as quoted by Indian Express.

    • Karan further slammed Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and went on to say that the character did ‘all kinds of wrong things’. “Rahul was saying all kinds of wrong things. He said, ‘Hum ek bar pyaar karte hai (We fall in love once)’, but he got in love twice. He said, ‘Hum ek bar shaadi karte hai (We marry once),’ he got married twice. He was contradicting himself throughout the film," KJo added.

    Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for the release of his directorial movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead and marks Karan’s comeback as a director after over a decade. The film will hit theatres on July 28.

    About the Author

    Chirag SehgalChirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop grou...Read More

    first published: July 22, 2023, 12:56 IST
    last updated: July 22, 2023, 12:56 IST
