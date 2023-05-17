Karan Johar Gets BRUTALLY Trolled for Asking Rakhi Sawant 'Kahin Aur Silicon Use Kia' in Viral Video

Karan Johar is being brutally trolled over an old video in which he is asking Rakhi Sawant whether she has done “plastic surgery" on any part of her body. The video is from an episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan season 2.

In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant tells Karan Johar, “Mera face itna acha nahi tha, meri body itni achi nahi thi (My face wasn’t that good, my body wasn’t in a great shape either)." Karan is quick to ask, “Aapne kuch kiya, aapne mehant ki? Plastic surgery… did you take all that?" Without any hesitation, Rakhi replies, “Mere lips bade thin the, unhone silicon se usey theek kiya (My lips were thin so they made them fuller with silicon)." “Silicon use kiya? Wahin silicon use kiya ya kahin aur bhi?" Karan asks. To this, Rakhi responds, “Why not? Kehte hai jo god nhi deta who doctor de dete hai. Miss world se lekar Miss universe, badi heroine kar sakti hai toh Rakhi Sawant kyun nhi?"

While netizens are all praise for Rakhi for being honest and gracefully answering all the questions, they are slamming Karan for being “mean" to the actress-model.

One user said, “He really tried to shade her for undergoing plastic surgeries but she accepted it so gracefully." Another one asked, “Would Karan have the guts to ask established heroines the same question?" A third user wrote, “Now ask this to Janhvi (Kapoor), Sara, Ananya (Panday) and all the other heroines… I’m damn sure he doesn’t have enough guts for that." A fourth user said, “Doing plastic surgery isn’t the problem but not accepting it is. Kudos to Rakhi!"

Rakhi was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. Talking about interviewing Rakhi in 2007, Karan Johar had told Peepingmoon.com in an interview, “At that point of time, she was a moment. Everybody was talking about her. She was candid and she was the first honest celebrity that existed."