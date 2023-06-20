Karan Johar Honoured At British Parliament; Tiger Shroff, Soni Razdan and Others Congratulate

India’s most notable filmmaker Karan Johar was honoured at the British Parliament in the presence of Lords and Members of Parliament for his invaluable contribution to the global entertainment industry. It’s indeed a special day for him, as today he also completed 25 years as a filmmaker. Interestingly, many of his iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil etc, were shot in the United Kingdom.

The event took place at the Palace of Westminster, which serves as the meeting place for both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, the two houses of the Parliament of the United Kingdom. In 2012, he was appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Visit Britain for a special campaign to attract and invite people to visit and explore the country.

Karan shared the same on his Instagram handle and penned a heartwarming note which read, Today has been SUCH A SPECIAL day! I am fortunate and deeply grateful to be honoured at the British House of Parliament, in London by the esteemed Baroness Verma of Leicester. We celebrated my 25th year as a filmmaker in the film industry and I launched the teaser for #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani too! It’s one of those days where I pinch myself and realise that dreams do come true. Thank you everyone for the unabashed love you have shown me in my journey. And I promise you, there is more to come!🙏🏻❤️."

His blockbuster movies Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan became the highest-grossing Indian films at the UK Box Office upon their respective theatrical releases, setting new records.

He currently heads Dharma Productions, one of India’s top film production studios, behind films such as Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sooryavanshi, Baahubhali, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.