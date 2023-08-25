Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Asking Kriti Sanon If She Is Jealous of 'Country's Best Actor' Alia Bhatt

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt jointly won the National Award for Best Actress on Thursday, August 24. While Kriti won the prestigious award for the Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi, Alia bagged it for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after the announcement was made, a clip from Kriti Sanon’s appearance on Koffee With Karan started doing rounds on the internet in which Karan asked her if she ever felt jealous of Alia Bhatt’s achievements or if she had accepted Alia as the “best actor in the country".

In the video, Karan asked Kriti, “What about envy or competition or jealousy sometimes with your contemporaries, like you know, is there that sense of, ‘I need to do it and look beyond my shoulder’ and do better than her (Alia)? And do better than everybody and perform as an actor? Like there’s so much chatter about Alia being the best actor in the country. Is that an acceptance at your level or is it also driving you to kind of get there yourself?"

Advertisement

Kriti then replied, “I feel, of course, it drives me. It inspires me to do better. When I see great work." Karan interjected saying, “Like Gangubai." Kriti continued, “Yeah, and you also feel that you know, I would love to have an opportunity like that. I would love to have something because I feel like Mimi as an opportunity, when it came to me, it gave me that confidence to put in so much into that film."

Advertisement

The video has now left netizens disappointed and furious. Taking a dig at Karan, one person wrote, “Deserving/undeserving aside, it’s really fun to now look back at this chat and how Karan Johar tried to make Kriti Sanon envious of his beti (daughter), tried to dismiss her accomplishments only for her to win a National Award in a tie with Alia, of all people…oh I know he is SEETHING."

Another person wrote, “True pls it’s funny how Alia Bhatt had to do all that heavy pr to be that girl and here comes underdog Kriti to tie her with a national award." “This interview pissed me off so bad ‘like gangubai’ shut up and let her talk," another person added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kriti penned a heartfelt post on Instagram to celebrate her National Award win. She also congratulated Alia and wrote, “Congratulations Alia! So so well deserved! I’ve always admired your work and I’m too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yay!! Bigggg hug."