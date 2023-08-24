Karan Johar Gets Trolled For 'Insulting' Jawan Actress Nayanthara, Netizens Say 'Kangana Is Right'

As South superstar Nayanthara is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee directorial Jawan, an old video has resurfaced on Reddit wherein Karan Johar can be seen seemingly taking a dig at her. The video is from an episode of KJo’s popular talk show Koffee With Karan, guest-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. When Samantha called Nayanthara the “biggest heroine" in the South, Karan disagreed saying that she was not at the top as far as his list was concerned.

Karan was talking about the insecurities that actors can develop while working as part of an ensemble cast. Akshay shared that the cast of Mission Mangal would have their meals together during the shoot. Sharing her own experience, Samantha said, “I just finished a film with Nayanthara, who is the biggest heroine in the South."

However, Karan interrupted her saying, “Not as far as my list." While some netizens thought that Karan was taking a dig at Nayanthara, others believed that he was referring to the Ormax list of top actresses that year in which Samantha had secured the number one spot, followed by Alia Bhatt.

Reacting to the video, one of the persons wrote, “Now this same KJo will write a long post for JAWAN: ‘Wow bhai, you just nailed it bhai….and Nayanthara you are just amazing, the lady superstar.’ Sometimes it feels Kangana is always right about KJo."

Another person added, “It would have been nicer if he had said oh she’s not on my list maybe I should add her."

However, many jumped to Karan’s defence, stating that the video was edited to be taken out of context. One person wrote, “Bhai there was a list of top 10 actress in India it was not Karan Johar who said there was legit a list on screen."

Another person commented, “But here he was not insulting her, it was more about praising his guest for the day. On the Ormax list he was showing, Samantha was at the top. He was just stating the same." “This is a dramatic exaggeration of what is happening. He was just referring to the so-called list he used to have a justification to why he brought Akshay and Samantha together," another person added.