Karan Johar 'IGNORES' Deepika Padukone in a New Video But There's a Catch; Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar ‘ignored’ Deepika Padukone in a new action-packed video but it’s not what you think. The filmmaker and the actress came together on the screen for what seems to be the first time for a paint ad. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the video and revealed that he played a director in the ad and Deepika channeled her role from Pathaan for the ad.

In the video, Deepika was seen wearing a plunging neckline blue gown and beating up men in a room. Soon, Karan announces ‘cut.’ Happy with her contribution, Deepika asked Karan how he found the shot. Instead of giving her attention, he ends up admiring the well-coated wall. we soon learn that it is an ad for a paint brand. The video ends with Karan and Deepika cracking up.

Karan shared the post with the caption, “Heere ki parakh sirf jauhari ko hoti hai and asli star ki parakh Johar ko!!😂," along with details about the brand.

Advertisement

Watch the video below: