Karan Johar, Kusha Kapila, Arjun Kapoor Come Together For a 'Kitty Party', Photos Go Viral

Karan Johar hosted Kusha Kapil, Tanmay Bhat and several other social media influencers for a ‘kitty party’ at his place in Mumbai. The filmmaker, who is gearing for the release of his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, not only brought the influencers under one roof but also had Arjun Kapoor join them for a memorable night. Karan and Kusha’s photos together come just a few days after they were slammed for allegedly supporting infidelity.

In the photo shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram Stories, Karan and Kusha were seen posing with Arjun Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Tanmay Bhat, Niharika NM, Danish Sait, and Vedant Lamba. Sharing the photo, Karan wrote, “The best ever kitty party of the best content creators in the business!!! And also Fubu and me and Vedant! Adding to the glamour (red heart emoji)."

Reposting the picture, Kusha added, “Thank you for hosting us, Karan, and teaching us how to do ‘what jhumka’ correctly (laughing and purple heart emojis). Annual Koffee ‘influencer episode’ reunion with fam." Sumukhi shared the photo as well and joked, “Met Karan and said ‘hey Karan it’s me’. Next need to make tum kya mile dance reel. Anyone has extra chiffon saree and a Rocky?"