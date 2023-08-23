Karan Johar Reveals Why Jaya Bachchan's Character In Rocky Aur Rani Was 'Nasty'

Karan Johar is riding high on the success of his latest released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, which marked Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after a seven-year hiatus, has garnered widespread acclaim for its captivating storyline, casting decisions, and exceptional performances. One of the film’s standout aspects has been veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s portrayal of the character Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, Rocky’s grandmother. Now, during a recent Express Adda event in Mumbai, a fan asked Karan Johar why he selected Jaya Bachchan as such a “nasty character".

Addressing the fan’s query, Karan expressed, “Sir, it was actually to cast against type. She has such a wonderful image on and off the screen. She is a mother figure to me. So, when I wanted to cast against type, I thought it would be a great role for her to go against what she has done. She is like a goody…that was her personality on celluloid. So, sometimes it is nice to shake things up."

Advertisement

Another fan pointed out that the signature touch of Karan Johar was somewhat missing in the portrayal of the mother-son relationship. Karan acknowledged this observation, admitting, “You are right. That was where the edit of the film came in the way. It was certainly a long film, two hours and forty-eight minutes. We had to cut out many scenes of the son and the mother. We had to make many sacrifices. So, that relationship was sliced on the edit table." He further mentioned that he is a momma’s boy and acknowledged that around 90 per cent of Indian men share this trait. He added that the remaining 10 per cent might be in denial, and unfortunately, that part was edited out.