Karan Johar Opens Up For 1st Time About Being Affected By 'Gay' Word: 'It Pushed Me Into...'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is getting candid about being trolled for his sexual orientation. Karan, who is currently basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has often spoken out about the amount of incessant hate that comes his way because of his sexuality. Now, the filmmaker has recalled how one such incident took a toll on his mental health.

In a promo of a new show ‘Be A Man, Yaar!’ by Yuvaa, Karan Johar tells host Nikhil Taneja, “Today what you call ‘gay,’ ‘fag’ or ‘homo’… said in a derogatory tone. It was called ‘Pansy’ in those days, and it was a word that had really pushed me into a shell." The promo has received a positive response from netizens for “healthy discussions".