Karan Johar Pens Emotional Birthday Note For Mom Hiroo, Says 'She Taught Me How To Love'

Karan Johar’s mom Hiroo Johar turned 80 today. On her big day, the director-producer shared a bunch of happy moments with her and penned an emotional note thanking her for all the hard work, love, and support she’s given to him. He wrote, “My brave and resilient mama turns 80 today…. She taught me how to love …how to stand for what I believe in … never apologise or justify myself if I was in the right… never pretend to be anyone I wasn’t."

He added, “She is as much my conscience as she is my fashion police …. Also the only person who i am still scared of… I love you mom to the planets and back …. I would never have been able to raise Roohi and Yash without you….. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #mymommyhero."

Fans, well-wishers, and KJo’s industry friends took to the comments section and sent in best birthday wishes. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Happiest birthday to dearest Auntie wishing her more love and great health ♥️". Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday hiroo aunty ❤️❤️." Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Love you Hiroo aunty." Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor wrote, “So much love for her ❤️❤️❤️❤️," and Manish Malhotra dropped in a bunch of hearts. Ananya Panday, Sonali Bendre, Shamita Shetty, and many other celebs also dropped heartfelt comments for the post.

On the work front, Karan Johar is preparing for the release of his next directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. It stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles with Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi essaying pivotal parts.

He wrapped the filming earlier this month. Sharing pictures from the wrap, Karan wrote, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid-way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real-life family anecdote (something my father once told me about) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature … I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. (you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first-time actors to established maestros".

On a closing note he added, “I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023…… see you at the movies!! #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

