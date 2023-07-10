Karan Johar Praises Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue; Calls It ‘Juggernaut Of A Blockbuster’

Shah Rukh Khan has taken the internet by fire with his Jawan prevue. Fans are super excited for this action thriller which also Nayanthara. Celebrities are applauding the prevue and have even called it a blockbuster in the making. Karan Johar also praised Shah Rukh Khan and called hailed Jawan as a “juggernaut of a blockbuster."

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan shared a scene from the prevue and wrote, “BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can’t wait!!! @imsrk." He also tagged co-producers Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma, and actors, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi along with music director Anirudh Ravichander.". Note, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in pivotal roles.

The film was shot across Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Rajasthan and Aurangabad. It was also said that SRK will also be sporting six different looks. Jawan was previously slated to release in June. However, the makers decided to push the release to September.