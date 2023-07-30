Karan Feels Ranveer Likely To Make a Public Scene While Fighting, Actor Has a Hilarious Reaction

Karan Johar feels Ranveer Singh is someone who could make a public scene during a fight. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director made the confession in a video that is going viral. Earlier this month, Ranveer, Karan and Alia Bhatt came together for a special chat. They were promoting their film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani when they participated in a round of ‘who is likely to.’ The trio was given numerous questions and they were asked to either name or point fingers at the person that fits the bill.

The first question was, “Who is more likely to plan a surprise romantic date between the three of you?" Karan instantly pointed his finger at Alia and then felt that even Ranveer is likely to do so. They were then asked, “Who is most likely to fight the world for love?" Karan picked both of them. When they were asked, “Who is more likely to create a public scene while fighting?" Karan pointed his finger at Ranveer.

However, instead of reacting to Karan, Ranveer turned toward the audience and jokingly gestured that Karan was talking about the audience member. The reaction left everyone in splits.

Watch the video below: