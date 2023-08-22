Karan Johar Reacts To Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Success for 1st Time, 'It Has Blown Everyone's Brains...'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been ruling headlines and box office ever since its release. In less than two weeks, the film is inching close to Rs 400 crore mark at the box office. In a recent interview, Karan Johar also appreciated Anil Sharma directorial and shared that the film has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind.

“Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express. Asked whom he would message if he hypothetically got his hands on Sunny’s phone, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director joked that he’d text the entire film industry and tell them that ‘this is how it’s done’.

Karan further assured the audiences that they will continue to get more such films from Bollywood. “If you will see, all these movies that have done well are riding on one very strong quality, that is, core conviction. They are not looking at validation from anybody else, neither social media nor film critics. Everyone is making personable films that appeal to their sensibilities, and I think that’s what is going to happen, more of that in the future. We will be riding this wave every year," he added.