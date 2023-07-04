Karan Johar Allegedly Refused SRK's Offer to Be in Rocky Aur Rani: 'He Just Didn’t Fit in Anywhere'

Karan Johar has made it official: Shah Rukh Khan is not part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The director put an end to rumours of SRK’s possible cameo in the film to rest during an Instagram Live session on Tuesday. While the news comes as a heartbreak to fans, a report has now claimed that Shah Rukh had offered to be a part of the film but Karan allegedly turned it down.

The reason being Shah Rukh did not ‘fit’ into story. A source told KoiMoi.com that Shah Rukh was open to appearing in the film and even presented the offer to Karan but the filmmaker did not want to feature the superstar in the movie just for the sake of it.

Advertisement

“Karan Johar just didn’t want SRK to make an appearance for appearance’s sake. It had to have some relevance to the plot. But this time, he just didn’t fit in anywhere in the story," the insider claimed.

A suggestion to feature a song in which Shah Rukh could pop in was also proposed to Karan but the filmmaker refused that too. “Even that option didn’t seem right. Karan didn’t feel like forcing SRK into the plot. During his career so far SRK has done approximately 30-35 guest appearances for friends. Karan never wants to misuse his closeness to Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri," the grapevine added.