Karan Johar, Sania Mirza and Others: Parineeti-Raghav Engagement Guest List REVEALED

Even though Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have not confirmed their relationship yet, several media reports claim that the rumoured couple’s engagement will take place in New Delhi tomorrow i.e. on May 13. If recent reports are to be believed, Parineet’s engagement will be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

Parineeti and Raghav’s Engagement Guest List Revealed

As reported by E-Times, Karan Johar has been invited for the engagement. Not just him, but Manish Malhotra is also on the guest list. Sania Mirza has also been reportedly sent an invitation for Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement ceremony.

Earlier today, it was also reported that Parineeti’s sister and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas will also be attending her engagement. “It will be a short trip for Priyanka. She has kept her work aside just to be there for the occasion and be there for her sister. She will be reaching Delhi on the 13th morning. Her husband Nick Jonas is not expected to accompany her, and it is yet to be seen if she brings her daughter, Malti as a surprise for the family," a source cited by Hindustan Times said.

What Else Do We Know About The Rumoured Engagement?

Parineeti and Raghav are likely to get engaged in a traditional ceremony that will be held at Kapurthala House in Connaught Place. The two have reportedly planned to wear matching outfits for their engagement ceremony. Raghav has chosen a simple achkan, specially crafted by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva. On the other hand, Parineeti will wear an elegant traditional ensemble by Manish Malhotra.

The rumours of Parineeti’s engagement started making headlines after she was spotted with Raghav Chadha on various occasions. Reportedly, Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends for a long time now.