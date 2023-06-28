Karan Johar Says Tum Kya Mile A Tribute To Yash Chopra, Apologises To Alia Bhatt For THIS Reason

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are all set to entertain audiences once again with their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The makers have already released the teaser and it has created a lot of buzz among the audience. And to take the excitement level further, director Karan Johar shared a motion poster of the first song Tum Kya Mile. The song is releasing today.

And right before its release, Karan took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note, an ode to his ‘guru’ Yash Johar and all involved in the making of the song. He wrote, “In a few hours #tumkyamile will be yours…. I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashadely pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say “you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it “ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow , chiffons,the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had it be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song… This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel and I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons … in sympathy I fell drastically ill through the shoot ( a karmic punishment perhaps 🙈) Ranveer was nervous as this was his first lip sync mountain love song but he was a real trooper…. So we are back to the valleys for a ishq wala lip sync chiffon saree song… I hope you feel the love as much as we felt the cold… This one’s for you Yash uncle … Your fan forever, Karan."