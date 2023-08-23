Trends :Gadar 2 Box OfficeSunny DeolSalman KhanSonali RautVivek Agnihotri
Karan Johar Seemingly REACTS To Kangana Ranaut's 'Meanest' Comment: 'See My Talent, See His Films'

Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been at loggerheads for several years now.
Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have been at loggerheads for several years now.

August 23, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has taken an indirect jibe at Kangana Ranaut over her old comment against him.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has seemingly reacted to a controversial remark made by Kangana Ranaut against him. At the India Today Conclave 2019, Kangana had said that Karan Johar “will never be where I am; look at my talent and look at his movies." Now, Karan has indirectly responded to the statement.

During the Express Adda, Ananya Panday asked Karan Johar about “the meanest thing" someone said about his work. To this, Karan replied, “Oh my god! It’s like someone said, ‘see my talent, see his films.’ And, I was like, ‘Ok!'"

Meanwhile, at the same event, Karan offered an olive branch towards Kangana after years of feud and admitted that he’s excited for her upcoming film Emergency.

However, Kangana Ranaut is in no mood for a patch-up anytime soon. The actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, said that she’s scared she might be “targeted with a smear campaign" during the release of Emergency.

Kangana posted: “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend… almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared… because he is excited again…"

    • Karan Johar and Kangana Ranaut’s feud dates back to the time when she appeared on his show, Koffee With Karan. Six years ago, Kangana called him a ‘movie mafia’. Since then, the actress has often attacked Karan via social media.

    On the work front, Karan Johar is basking in the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which marked his directorial comeback after seven years. It starred Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

    first published: August 23, 2023, 08:00 IST
    last updated: August 23, 2023, 08:00 IST
