Karan Johar Seemingly REACTS To Kangana Ranaut's 'Meanest' Comment: 'See My Talent, See His Films'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has seemingly reacted to a controversial remark made by Kangana Ranaut against him. At the India Today Conclave 2019, Kangana had said that Karan Johar “will never be where I am; look at my talent and look at his movies." Now, Karan has indirectly responded to the statement.

During the Express Adda, Ananya Panday asked Karan Johar about “the meanest thing" someone said about his work. To this, Karan replied, “Oh my god! It’s like someone said, ‘see my talent, see his films.’ And, I was like, ‘Ok!'"

Advertisement

Meanwhile, at the same event, Karan offered an olive branch towards Kangana after years of feud and admitted that he’s excited for her upcoming film Emergency.

However, Kangana Ranaut is in no mood for a patch-up anytime soon. The actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, said that she’s scared she might be “targeted with a smear campaign" during the release of Emergency.

Kangana posted: “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend… almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared… because he is excited again…"