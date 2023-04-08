Karan Johar Shares Cryptic Post Amid Kangana Ranaut’s Allegations, Says ‘Laga Lo Ilzaam…’

Karan Johar has been facing a lot of criticism on social media lately. It all started after Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about how she was sidelined in Bollywood following which an old video of KJo also went viral on social media in which he talked about his attempt to ‘sabotage’ Anushka Sharma’s career. Amid all this, the filmmaker has now shared a cryptic post on social media.

Karan Johar Says ‘Laga Lo Ilzaam’

On Saturday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories and penned down a note in which he talked about how he is not going to surrender to false allegations. He further argued that such wrong accusations will not make him weak and went on to say that his successful work is his success. “Aap utha lo talvaar…Hum marne waalon mein se nahi (You can pick swords but it will not kill us)," a part of his note read. Check out Karan Johar’s Instagram story here:

When Kangana Slammed KJo For ‘Sabotaging’ Anushka’s Career

Interestingly, this comes a day after Kangana Ranaut reacted to Karan Johar’s viral old video in which he said that he ‘wanted to murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career after seeing her photo for the first time. Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Kangana slammed the filmmaker and took a sly dig at him. “Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai," she wrote in Hindi.

When Kangana Accused Karan of ‘Harassing’ PeeCee

Prior to this, Kangana also accused Karan Johar of ‘harassing’ Priyanka Chopra to a point where ‘she had to leave India’. The Manikarnika actress was reacting to PeeCee’s viral interview about being ‘sidelined’ in Bollywood when she took to Twitter and wrote, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry" a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

