Karan Johar SLAMS Unnamed Person for 'Landing Up 15 Minutes Late,' Says 'The Very Worst One…'

Karan Johar recently made a cryptic post on his social media handle on punctuality and called out an unnamed person. While netizens wonder, who the person is, the filmmaker penned a strong-worded note to put his point across.

Sharing a photo with punctuality written on it, Karan’s note read, “So…. The wonderful thing about Punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent, a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction…. It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations…."

He added, “It’s simple basic manners….respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness ….Messaging “ on my way “…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. “On my way “…. So ??? You are meant to be … you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film…Then the worst! “ oh… I forgot!!!! “ why MR president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one …" too much traffic “ …. Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA…. Check the populations status baby!"

He concluded saying, “We are densely populated…. So here’s what you do…… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever …..#saynototardy."

The post went viral in no time, with netizens and other celebs asking, who the person is. One of them joked, “It’s okay we’ll find out on the next season of kwk…" One of them wrote, “Totally agree with you Karan but please tell who is this person 😜." “Don’t be shy, tag the person👀👀👀," read another one.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film slated for a theatrical release for July 28, also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer with romance and comedy.

