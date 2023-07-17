Karan Johar Takes Dig At Katrina's Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash: 'Without Courtesy of Call...'

Karan Johar seems upset with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. The latter is backed by Dharma Productions. The actor took to the newly launched social media platform, Threads, to pen a cryptic note expressing his displeasure of films announcing a clashing release date without informing in advance. The note comes just hours after it was announced that Merry Christmas will release on December 15, the same day as Yodha.

“Clashing on a date without the courtesy of a phone call is hopefully not the way forward for the studios and producers …. If we don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days then calling us a fraternity is futile," Karan Johar wrote. The filmmaker appeared to be taking a jibe at Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures, the team behind Merry Christmas.

