Karan Johar Takes Dig at 'NEPO' Debate As Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Attend Dior Show

The Dior fashion show in Mumbai last night was a glamorous event. Celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor among others attended the Dior Fall 2023 fashion show. Interestingly, Karan, who is celebrated as one of the biggest fashion enthusiasts in tinsel town, was not present at the event.

However, on Friday morning, the filmmaker turned to his social media account to talk about the looks. He said he liked several looks from last night’s event, but won’t single out anybody’s sartorial pick.

While penning down the same, he kept the letters spelling ‘nepotism’ in caps. In his Instagram stories, the filmmaker wrote, “I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning thEm is Perhaps a nO…", and ended with the hashtag ‘if you know you know.’

At the Dior show, Anushka Sharma slayed the red carpet with her husband and star India cricketer Virat Kohli. Veteran actress Rekha also graced the event in an elegant Kanjeevaram saree. Apart from them, Shweta Bachchan, Isha Ambani with her sister-in-law Radhika Merchant, Natasha Poonawalla, Masaba Gupta and Mira Rajput among others also set the red carpet ablaze. Hollywood celebrities like Freida Pinto, Maisie Williams, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne and others were also present.

Coming back to Karan Johar’s stories. In another post, the filmmaker seemingly hinted at some celebrities conducting “press conferences" at the airport. He added that soon the airport will turn into a platform to launch movie trailers. Karan wrote, “The airport is a runway, it’s also a press conference, next it may be a trailer launch venue. I subscribe to it all, no complaints, but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the titular roles. Apart from these the movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. The movie is expected to release this year around July.

