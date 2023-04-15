Karan Talks About Not Giving Kangana Work in Viral Video, Actress Reacts, Says 'Will Rub These...'

Kangana Ranaut has taken yet another dig at Karan Johar for one of his old interviews. The actress shared an interview clip of the filmmaker where he can be heard talking about not giving work to her. He says, “When she (Kangana) says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her."

During one of her past media interactions, the actress responded to this statement by saying, “How Karan mocked me on the IIFA stage, he said how I am jobless and looking for a job? I mean look at my talent and look at your movies, I mean really?"

The actress’ fan page shared an edit of these two videos and wrote, “Wait for Kangana’s epic reply to mafia Johar." Resharing it on her Instagram story handle, Kangana further added, “Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face."

Last week, Knagana had shared yet another post accusing Karan Johar of bullying her. After the latter shared a shayari in Hindi, Kangana mocked him and wrote, “Ek waqt tha jab Chacha Chaudhary elite nepo mafia walon ke saath national television pe mujhe insult and bully karta tha because I couldn’t speak English. Aaj inki Hindi dekh kar khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai aage aage dekho hota hai kya." (sic)

Karan Johar has been facing a lot of criticism on social media lately. It all started after Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about how she was “pushed into a corner" in Bollywood. Following this, Kangana Ranaut made a shocking allegation against Karan Johar. The actress alleged that Karan Johar “banned" Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood because of her “friendship" with Shah Rukh Khan. Kangana, in a series of tweets, alleged that Karan “harassed" Priyanka Chopra to a point where “she had to leave India".

