Karan Johar Trolled After He Cheers Shanaya Kapoor For Bagging Mohanlal Film, Here's Why

Karan Johar is being brutally trolled for his shoutout to Shanaya Kapoor. On Saturday, it was revealed that Shanaya Kapoor will be making her acting debut in a film with Mohanlal titled Vrushabha. The film will be backed by Ekta Kapoor. Following the news, Karan took to Instagram and penned a lengthy note to congratulate her on her debut and sent his best wishes to Ekta Kapoor.

“Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion…. This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much," Karan wrote.

“#VRUSHABHA is a pan Indian spectacle that will wow the world with its narrative and breathtaking visuals … as family to you I am ever so grateful to the entire team for giving us this opportunity … thank you to the immensely talented #roshanmeka… to Connekkt media AVS studios and to my darling and the best @ektarkapoor… we are humbled and grateful to all of you…. You go shine on girl… focus on the end goal and never be distracted by obstacles on your course! Your perseverance will guide you…. And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come 😉😉😉

Love you," added the filmmaker, who heads Shanaya’s talent agency Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

Although this is a cause of celebrations for the Kapoor family, the debut comes after a little over a year after Karan Johar had announced that she will be launched in his film Bedhadak. Many social media users accused Karan Johar of trying to ‘damage control’ after he delayed her debut.