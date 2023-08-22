Karan Johar Wants Yash, Roohi To Choose Their Own Paths; Says ‘Building The Company To Protect Their Future’

Apart from being a filmmaker, Karan Johar is also a doting father to his kids Yash and Roohi. He welcomed his twins via surrogacy back in 2017. While he basks on the success of his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he also revisited his 25-year-old long journey as a filmmaker and also shared how life has changed after embracing parenthood.

In an interview with Indian Express, Karan shared that after welcoming Yash and Roohi, h has found himself being way more energetic and he wants to leave a legacy they can be proud of. “I think there has been a subliminal change. A change that I don’t know if I can articulate in ways that are definitive. There is a lot more spring in myself, there is a lot more energy to do much more and achieve, and maybe subliminally it’s because I want to leave a legacy that they can be proud of."

However, at the same, he added that he doesn’t want to burden them with carrying his legacy forward and wants them to make their own professional choices, just like his own parents never did.

He shared, “But simultaneously, I also feel that my parents never dictated any professional decisions for me. They did not want me initially to enter the film business, but they didn’t stop me either. I think we should not put the pressure of our lineage or legacy on them, they should be able to take their individual decisions. Right now, I am building the company so that I can protect their future, but I don’t know if they will be part of Dharma in future."