Karan Johar Watched Jawan Trailer? Director Has Shah Rukh Khan Fans Curious With Cryptic Note

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has been in the news ever since it was announced. The makers are going to release the trailer today. Fans are excited with the news. But looks like Karan Johar had the chance of watching it early. He took to his Instagram to share a cryptic note, revealing to have seen the ‘trailer of the century’. Well, he did not mention which trailer but fans were quick enough to guess it.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karan wrote on his Instagram story, ‘I just saw the trailer of the century!!!!!!! #iykyk’. Reddit shared the same on its portal and it immediately went viral. Fans guessed it saying it must be Jawan. One of the fans wrote, “It is JAWAN he is talking about otherwise he wouldn’t post without context and seems genuine…." Another wrote, “OMG. This has to be Jawan. Shah Ruuuuukh! i’m so nervous lol". When prevue was released, Karan wrote, “Bhai!!!!! this is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again!!!! Wowww, can’t wait!!!"

Take a look here:

To note, Jawan’ marks Shah Rukh Khan’s first collaboration with Atlee. The prevue gave the audience a glimpse into the many shades that the superstar will portray in the film. The much-awaited film will release on September 7 this year. It will feature Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles.