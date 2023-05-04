Karan Johar Writes 'Dear Opinion...' After Trolls Accused Him of Sending Alia Bhatt to MET Gala

Karan Johar enjoys a massive fan following but at the same time is also subjected to trolling. The filmmaker makes sure that he comes out stronger against all the odds. His close friend and actress Alia Bhatt recently made her Met Gala debut, post which her gown’s designer Prabal Gurung shared that he met her through Karan Johar. The actress faced backlash for the same on the internet, and now Karan has taken to his Instagram handle to pen a cryptic note slamming trolls.

Taking to his Instagram stories Karan wrote, “Dear opinion, I know you work 365 days a year ..relentlessly … but my request is for you take Sundays off…Exhaustingly yours, Receiving end."

Have a look at the post :

Post Alia’s Met Gala appearance, designer Prabal Gurung, in a lengthy Instagram post, revealed that he met Alia for the first time at Karan Johar’s 40th birthday party. “I had heard rave reviews about her through him and my brother Pravesh, who was assisting Karan in her debut film. I was immediately taken by her when I met her. A petite ingénue whose simmering fire within her was palpable to all of us. One film after another, she has surpassed anyone’s expectations and thrilled us with her creative genius. She’s a powerhouse performer. To me, she is one of the finest actors we have right now globally, but above all, she’s a friend, a good friend, and a loyal one; that’s what makes her extremely special." This post left the netizens divided and one of them even went on to say, “Prabal Gurung’s post on Instagram confirms that KJO is the reason he invited Alia to the Met Gala," on Reddit.

Here’s the post :

Earlier, in the seventh season of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker shared that despite hate comments and criticism on social media, he ‘has built a thick skin over the years’ and that it doesn’t bother him anymore." He also clarified that what others say really doesn’t bother him ‘as much as people assume it should.’ He added, ‘Those are the times when I’m like you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality, or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn’t bother me.’ He also opened up about seeking professional help to deal with his struggles. He revealed that he has been going to therapy for anxiety and that 5 years ago when he was struggling with it, he opened up and spoke to his doctor plainly.

Alia Bhatt made her Bollywood film debut back in 2012 with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback after almost seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. The film releasing on July 28, is touted to be an out-and-out family entertainer with romance and comedy. Karan’s last film as a director was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

