Tejasswi Prakash’s brother, who otherwise lives abroad is in India currently and he is making sure to spend all the good time with his actress-sister and her beau Karan Kundrra. On Friday night, the three were snapped together as they attended an event in Mumbai.

In a video that later surfaced online, Karan was seen posing with Tejasswi and her brother Pratik. The three looked utmost stylish as they posed for the paps. While Karan looked dapper in a grey suit, Tejasswi looked gorgeous as ever in an orange outfit. On the other hand, her brother sported an all-black casual attire. The three were even addressed as ‘Dada, Vahini and Bhauji’ by the shutterbugs.

However, as they were leaving after posing for the paps, one of the camerapersons asked Karan the most-asked question - ‘Shaadi Kab Hai? (When are you getting married?’ However, Karan directed the question to Tejasswi’s brother and said, “Yeh poocho isse, jawab do (Ask him, you should answer)". Pratik simply blushed and left.

However, some of the social media users also noted how Tejasswi simply pushed her brother when asked about her marriage. “Teju ne Pra ko mna kar Diya warna wo pkka bta deta kya teju yr pra sweetu h bta deta," one of the users wrote.

Earlier this month, Tejasswi’s brother met his ‘jiju’ Karan Kundrra for the first time when he took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture with the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor. In the photo, the two were all smiles as they took a selfie. “So happy to finally meet @kkundrra," he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often snapped together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

