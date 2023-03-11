Karan Kundrra seems to have ended the speculation regarding his breakup with ladylove Tejasswi Prakash. On Saturday evening, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a witty response to all the allegations and trolls. Even though he did not address breakup rumours directly, the actor wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment".

Earlier in the day, Tejasswi also dropped a video on social media, seemingly reacting to the breakup rumours. In the clip, Tejasswi was seen dancing when she captioned the video saying, “Hold up".

Karan and Tejasswi’s break-up rumours made headlines after the former’s cryptic tweet went viral. He had written, “Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota." TejRan fans were left wondering whether the actor was indirectly hinting that the couple had some issues in their relationship. Several fans had also advised Karan to speak with Tejasswi rather than taking their fight on Twitter.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, Tejasswi talked about being in love with beau Karan and shed light on their marriage plans. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life," she said and further added, “We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company."

Karan also earlier shared with ETimes, “I am calm, happy aur bohot sukoon mein hoon abhi. Wohi important hota hai life mein. I am at peace right now because I know what I want. I have clarity."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating for a long time now. They fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

