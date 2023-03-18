It is no secret that Karan Kundrra is on good terms with Tejasswi Prakash’s parents but he never really met actress’ brother since he lives abroad. While Tejasswi recently welcomed her brother back to India, he has finally met his ‘jiju’ Karan Kundrra.

Recently, Tejasswi Prakash’s brother took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture with the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor. In the photo, the two were all smiles as they took a selfie. “So happy to finally meet @kkundrra," he wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Earlier, Tejasswi was also snapped at the Mumbai airport as she visited to welcome her brother from US. The Naagin 6 actress sported a green ethnic kurta combo and looked prettiest as ever. In the video that later surfaced on social media, Tejasswi was seen hugging her brother. Watch the video here:

Karan Kundrra’s meeting with Tejasswi Prakash’s brother also comes days after the former dismissed their breakup rumours. “Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment," he had written in a cryptic Tweet suggesting that the two actors are very much in love.

Later, Tejasswi also refuted their separation reports. She took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of her and Kundrra’s sneakers. In the caption, she had tagged the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor and had called him ‘My forever’.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often snapped together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

