Karan Kundrra Organises Iftaar Party on Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal Sets; Fans Are All Hearts

Popular actress Karan Kundrra is among the most renowned name in the telly world and has been a part of numerous shows. The actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and amazing looks. He is tagged as the heartthrob of the entertainment world and manages to swoon many hearts wherever he goes. Karan’s social media activities have kept his fans engaged, and they like watching him. Once again, the actor is winning hearts for his deed on the sets of his supernatural fantasy show - Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo, Viral Bhayani, it seems that Karan Kundrra organized a lavish Iftaar bash for his crew members. During the holy month of Ramadan, Karan Kundrra joined his crew members to break their fast during the Iftaar. In the viral video, fans could see Karan Kundrra joining quite a few crew members in breaking their fast. A lavish spread of fruits, dates and more could be seen on the table. Fans are totally impressed with this gesture of the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star. They are heaping praises on him and are sharing that they are quite proud of Karan Kundrra.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love and drop heart emoticons in the comments section. One of the fans wrote, “That was so sweet @kkundrra . May Allah bless you and your loved ones ❤️,"another added, “Him hosting iftar party ❤️🙌." Another social media fan wrote, “So innocent nd genuine he is."

Meanwhile, speaking on the work front, after being a part of Lock Upp as Jailor, he is now seen in the TV show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal. It is a supernatural-fantasy show in which there are werewolves. Karan Kundrra shares the screen space with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in this one.

Advertisement

On the personal front, Karan has been dating actress Tejasswi Prakash for a long time now. The couple fell in love during their stint in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 and, since then, they are are painting the town in red with their love.

Read all the Latest Movies News here