Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s breakup rumours have left TejRan fans completely shocked and concerned. It all started after the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor dropped a cryptic poetic Tweet a few days back, which many wondered was his attack on ladylove Tejasswi. While the two actors have not issued any statement so far clarifying on the reports of their alleged break-up, their fans are now hoping that all is well between the two.

‘Evil Eyes Off TejRan’ and ‘Stay Blessed TejRan’ were trending on Twitter on Saturday, March 11 with fans wishing ‘happiness and togetherness’ to their favourite television couple. “Menifesting Karan Teju happiness success and Lifelong Togetherness always," one of the fans wrote. Another Tweet read, “May u both never be deprived of the SUKOON & the SANITY you have in each other & May this bond only get stronger & stronger with each passing day." Check out some of the Tweets here:

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often snapped together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments. They even celebrate festivals together and attend each other’s family gatherings.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

