After Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Reacts To Breakup Rumours With 'This' Adorable Post

Days after Karan Kundrra dismissed his and Tejasswi Prakash’s breakup rumours with a witty post, the Naagin 6 actress has also refuted their separation reports now. Recently, Tejasswi took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of her and Kundrra’s sneakers. In the caption, she tagged the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor and called him ‘My forever’.

Tejasswi’s Instagram story has come as a relief for all TejRan fans who were left worried after the breakup rumours made headlines.

This comes days after Karan also took to his Twitter handle and shared a witty response for all trolls. Even though he did not address breakup rumours directly, the actor wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes love and prayers.. its because of you that we grow tenfold.. #March #StrongerEachPassingMoment".

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s breakup rumours surfaced after the former dropped a cryptic Tweet last week which left netizens wondering if he was taking an indirect dig at Tejasswi. While some suggested that he should talk to Tejasswi instead of reacting on Twitter, others lashed out at him for allegedly demeaning his ladylove on a social media platform.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they have become everyone’s favourite. They are often snapped together and never fail to leave fans in complete awe with their adorable PDA moments.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV, Tejasswi talked about being in love with beau Karan and shed light on their marriage plans. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life," she said and further added, “We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

