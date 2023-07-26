Trends :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Prepare For Their Summer Vacay to End With a Nap in the Park; See Photo

Kareena Kapoor shares a new photo with Jeh Ali Khan.
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 18:35 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor was seen taking a nap with her son Jeh Ali Khan in a new photo. The actress is holidaying outside India.

Kareena Kapoor and Jeh Ali Khan are not ready for their summer vacation to end. The actress is currently holidaying in Europe with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh. Over the weeks, she has been treating fans with glimpses from her vacation. Bebo has now revealed that their holiday is nearing an end. Taking to her Instagram, Kareena shared a photo and hinted that the family is preparing to return to Mumbai soon.

In the photo, Kareena was seen with Jeh. Both of them were seen sleeping in a park while the summer sun shined bright on them. Sharing the adorable photo, Kareena wrote, “That mood when you know your Summer holiday is coming to an end in few days… #The Nap Life#Mother Son Naps."

The photo got much love from fans. “Don’t forget that your fans loves you so much Kareena Mom ❤️ sending allot of love from Africa," a comment read. “Such a lovely pic beauty with nature beauty lovellyyyy," a second user wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Kareena shared photos of the family’s play day. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a couple of pictures in which Taimur and Jehangir are seen playing near a net, playing in the good weather. The picture was also accompanied with a ‘have a good day’ sticker.

    • On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shot for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.

    On the other hand, Saif was last seen in Adipurush which also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

    About the Author

    Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 18:35 IST
