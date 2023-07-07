Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Live It Up In Italy: Vacation Photos With Jeh, Taimur Go Viral

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy. Their friend, Alexandra Galligan, shared several pictures of the couple on Instagram recently. On Friday, Alexandra Galligan took to Instagram Stories and posted photos from Porto Cervo.

In the first picture, Kareena took a selfie with her friends against the blue water. She wore a red bikini top under a striped blue shirt and had on dark sunglasses. The location was tagged as White Beach Club and Kareena was also tagged.

In another picture, Kareena clicked a selfie with the duo posing at a hotel. Kareena wore a printed yellow shirt and went for a natural, no-makeup look. Alexandra tagged the location as Hotel Cala di Volpe, Porto Cervo. Another photo showed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena with their friends, sitting at a table near a lake, enjoying a meal. Saif sported a dark blue shirt, jeans and a jacket. Alexandra captioned the photo as “Negroni nights".