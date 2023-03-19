Kareena Kapoor and Son Jeh Spend Time with 'Wonderful Ladies of Masai Mara', See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are on a trip to Africa currently with their two sons, Jeh and Taimur. The family went on a safari to Masai Mara in a Jeep, taking a look at various animals like lions and zebras. Kareena has been sharing moments from the safari with her followers on social media. In one of her latest stories, the actress can be seen meeting the ladies in the Masai community.

Kareena wore a simple shirt and denims as she interacted with the women there, all dressed in their traditional vibrant attire. “With the wonderful ladies of the Masai community," she captioned the photo.

In another photo, she is seen posing with the ladies while her younger son Jeh looks on. Kareena said, “Jeh baba the ladies man" as she shared the photo.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a photo of husband Saif looking out the Jeep as they went about their safari. “Treating her Insta family to the picture of Saif enjoying the view, the actress wrote, “It’s too hot in the Mara."

A few days back, the Jab We Met actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself chilling in a forest. In the picture, she is seen sporting a denim shirt and comfortably relaxing on a bed. The backdrop looks equally beautiful with a scenic view and a couple of Zebras giving her company. She called them her ‘new friends’. Along with the picture, Bebo wrote, “What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends…"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Hansal Mehta’s untitled.

