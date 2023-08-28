Kareena Kapoor, Anushka Sharma And Others Pour Congratulatory Wishes As Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra has once again created history by becoming the first Indian to clinch gold at the World Athletics Championships. He has won a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw event being held in Budapest. Congratulatory wishes have been coming in for him from all around the country. Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, and others have also extended good wishes to Neeraj.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and wrote, ‘So proud of you @neerajchopra." Anushka Sharma also wished him saying, “Congratulation @neerajchopra. This is remarkable such a proud moment for India." Shahid Kapoor wished, “Congratulations to our world champion." Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Once again @neerajchopra fills us with pride as he secures gold in the men’s javelin throw competition at the #WorldAthleticsChampionships." Ayushmann Khurrana, Farhan Akhtar, SS Rajamouli, Sidharth Malhotra and Anupam Kher also wished Neeraj Chopra.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar congratulated Neeraj on Twitter. His tweet read, “Congratulations to Neeraj_chopra for winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships! Your dedication, precision, and passion bring immense pride to the sports world. Keep inspiring (sic)."

In last year’s edition of the World Championships, Chopra settled for a silver but this year he looked in good rhythm in both the qualification and final rounds. Chopra became the first Indian to win a track and field gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.