Kareena Kapoor Brutally Trolled For Ignoring a Fan Requesting a Selfie, Netizens Call Her 'Rudest Celeb'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the Monaco F1 Grand Prix Practice Race along with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Several photos of the duo have gone viral on the internet. Kareena also shared a bundle of photos and wrote, “What a day…@pumaindia @pumamotorsport @f1 @alfaromeostake @valtteribottas @yuvisofficial."

The paparazzi captured Kareena’s arrival in Mumbai last night and shared pictures and videos on social media. She opted for a comfy, all-white outfit from head to toe for her travel back to the bay. As she made her way out of the airport, a fan approached her for a selfie. But the actress gave her a cold shoulder, completely ignoring the request. This has led netizens to call out her alleged “entitlement". As the videos went viral on the internet, fans called her rude and self-absorbed. One user commented, “Without fans, you are nothing kareena", while another wrote, “she has an attitude problem". Many others dubbed her a “rude celebrity".

Check out the video here:

Kareena, who was in Monaco, looked effortlessly glam in a sleeveless knitted top. To complement her outfit, she opted for beige slouchy pants featuring brown stripes running along the sides. She completed her look with dark