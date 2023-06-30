Kareena Kapoor Completes 23 Years In B’wood; Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Anil Kapoor Drop Wishes

One of the first industry colleague to comment was Lust Stories 2 actor Vijay Varma. “Many congratulations Bebo ji. You’re the best," he wrote, adding a read heart emoji. Sister Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, too, took to the comments’ section to send love and best wishes. BFF Amrita Arora wrote, “Beeboooo" and added a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying a delightful summer vacation in London, accompanied by their adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. Meanwhile, Kareena took to her social media to share that she has completed 23 years as an actress. Kareena made her debut in 2000 with JP Dutt’s Refugee alongside Abhishek Bachchan. The film earned her critical acclaim and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Kareena has since worked with almost every top actor including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

On Thursday, Kareeena and Saif were joined by Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani for a dinner date. Kareena and Sonam, known for their impeccable fashion sense, effortlessly pulled off smart casuals, while Rhea opted for a breezy kaftan. Saif, Anand and Karan looked dapper in their casuals. Kareena, Sonam and Rhea shared glimpses of their reunion on Instagram.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also make her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. She will also be seen in Hansal Mehta’s murder mystery. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan, after his recent appearance in Adipurush, will be next seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara, where he will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor is also keeping busy with a series of projects.