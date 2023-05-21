Kareena Kapoor Dishes Out Major BFF Goals With Amrita Arora With Their Saturday Night House Party

Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares fun moments and snippets from her everyday life for which she enjoys a massive fan following. The actress recently got to spend some quality Saturday night with her best friend Amrita Arora. Sharing a happy selfie with her, she wrote, “Nothing like a Saturday night with your BFF."

Looks like Kareena Kapoor hosted a house party in town. Earlier in the night, Malaika Arora was also seen arriving at her place. Several videos and pictures of Malaika outside Kareena’s home were shared by the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her highly anticipated next The Crew. The actress often shares glimpses from the sets, keeping fans on their toes. Yesterday, the actress shared a blurred selfie as she returned home after a 6 AM pack-up.

In The Crew, Kareena will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

Earlier while coming on board with The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier shared with Vogue, “I think I’ve just been waiting for something like this to come together with the right people. I’ve been a big fan of Tabu, and like she was saying earlier, Lolo [Karisma] did mention that it’s an unrivalled honour for me to be sharing screen space with a veteran like her."

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. She also has an upcoming podcast project with Saif Ali Khan.