Kareena Kapoor Has a 'Fab Holi Session' with Sons Taimur and Jeh But Misses Saif Ali Khan, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan said she can't wait for a post Holi nap after celebrating the day with sons Taimur and Jeh.

Curated By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 15:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan with sons Taimur and Jeh on Holi.
It is Holi day in B-Town today and all the celebs are busy celebrating with their friends and family. The Kapoor Khandaan’s Holi party used to be legendary, and Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to be keeping the tradition alive by celebrating the day with full fervour. She had sons Taimur and Jeh for company as she indulged in Holi festivities this year, but sadly, husband Saif Ali Khan was not with them.

Drenched in colour from head to toe, Kareena and her two sons are seen in posing in the photos that the actress shared on Instagram. Both Taimur and Jeh are seen holding pichkaris in the photos, clearly having a great time spraying coloured water on others. In the caption, Kareena said she can’t wait to take a nap after the Holi session, and that she also misses Saif.

“Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu). Spreading color, love, and joy to all… Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi," she wrote alongwith the photos.

Kareena’s sister Karisma too shared her Holi photo dump. Wearing a white kurta, she can be seen playing with colours as they get smeared on her. “How it started and how it’s going. Happy Holi," she wrote in her caption. Take a look at the photos:

On Sunday, Kareena dedicated a birthday post for Saif’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing a throwback picture of Saif, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jehangir, Kareena wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday to the sweetest and most handsome boy."

Kareena will next be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She has already wrapped up shooting for Hansal Mehta’s untitled next and Sujoy Ghosh’s next based on Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X.

About the Author

Bohni BandyopadhyayBohni Bandyopadhyay, Deputy News Editor, News18.com, heads the desk of the Enter...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 15:01 IST
