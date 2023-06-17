Kareena Kapoor Has The Sweetest Reaction To Alia Bhatt's Stunning Photos From Brazil, ; See Here

Alia Bhatt is currently in Brazil for the trailer launch of her highly anticipated debut Hollywood film Heart Of Stone. On reaching, the actress shared a series of photos before heading to the event. “This Barbie is jet-lagged," she wrote in the caption.

Alia looked all things cute and adorable in a pink, satin suit – an oversized blazer, a bralette and trousers. She paired it with black heels. Fans dropped in heartfelt comments. One of them wrote, ‘Adorable lil munchkin’. ‘Barbie doll of Bollywood,’ read another one.

But the comment that stood out was that of her sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia Bhatt has repeatedly expressed her love for Kareena, saying that she has been her favourite actor since childhood. Although they didn’t share screen time, Kareena and Alia worked together in the 2016 film Udta Punjab. Kareena, too, has time and again, called Alia the finest actor that has happened in the last decade. Taking to the comments’ section, Kareena wrote, “Why you the best?💗cause you are".

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Kareena had said about Alia, “She is such a brave actor, and such a brave person. It’s (pregnancy) the most normal thing, and you know she is possibly going to continue this great run of her career because she is supremely talented. And that’s what, you need to have conviction in your own self and that is the most important thing."