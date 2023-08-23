Kareena Kapoor Hosts Goss Party With Karan Johar, Malaika Arora's Sexy Dress Steals The Show

Kareena Kapoor hosted a fun house party on Tuesday night and her closest of friends were invited. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she hosted Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla for dinner and wine session. Kareena brought out a colourful kaftaan for the fun night while Malaika rose temperatures with her bold green outfit. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline.

While the duo stunned in their outfits, Amrita kept it casual in a pair of black shorts and white tee. Karan Johar pulled out a stylish jacket for the night. On the other hand, Natasha stunned in a pink ensemble. In photos shared by Kareena and Malaika, it seemed like they had a ball at the intimate dinner party. Check out the photos below:

Kareena hosted the party just days after she and Saif Ali Khan returned from their family vacation. They were enjoying the summer in Europe. The actress made sure to update her fans and well-wishers about their whereabouts, family outings, lunches and all things in between.