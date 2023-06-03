Kareena Kapoor, Hubby Saif Ali Khan Step Out For Dinner, Karisma Kapoor And Kunal Kapoor Join Too

Looks like Friday night was all about family time for the Kapoor Khandan. Kareena Kapoor along with hubby Saif Ali Khan were spotted exiting a plush restaurant in town. Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor also joined them. Kunal Kapoor was also seen accompanying them. As they stepped out of the restaurant, the paparazzi captured them.

In the video, Kareena kept it comfy and cool in a white kurta. She tied her hair into a neat ponytail and pulled off a no-make-up look. Karisma on the other hand looked stunning in a black top. Just like her sister, she also looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look. Meanwhile, Saif looked dapper in a black shirt and Kunal Kapoor was seen donning a white kurta-pyjama set. The four of them were seen sharing giggles and laughter, as they stepped out of the restaurant.

Watch the video:

Saif and Kareena time and again dish out major couple goals. The couple got married in October 16, 2012 after dating for almost four years. They welcome their first child-son Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second child Jehangir Ali Khan in February 2021. Kareena often shares fun family moments and snippets on her Instagram handle which go viral in no time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently began shooting for The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, back by Rhea Kapoor and directed by Rajesh Krishnan, revolves around the lives of three women and their struggles in the aviation industry. Besides this, Kareena also has Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in her pipeline.