Kareena Kapoor Is In The Mood For Monochrome And We Are Loving It

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion diaries are almost always one of a kind. Be it attending a glitzy and glamorous event or stepping out in public for a casual outing, the Bollywood diva makes sure to look her best everywhere she goes. She often leaves us gushing with her impressive wardrobe collections, comprising an array of ensembles— from gorgeous traditional wear to voguish fits. So, it was not a surprise when Kareena Kapoor was spotted outside her residence in Mumbai today, August 25, donning a monotone outfit, perfect for a relaxed Friday look. She not only looked elegantly chic in it but also dished out some goals on how to nail the monotone fashion.

The video was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla. The visual clip captured Kareena Kapoor looking radiant in a buttoned, billowy-sleeved, neon green shirt. She teamed up her shirt with a pair of baggy, parachute pants of the same hue with a floor-length hem. The bottoms even had cargo-like pockets below. Her casual avatar seemed perfect for a lunch date with friends or family.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor styled her OOTD with black-rimmed sunglasses and kept her hair in a loose bun. She opted for a minimal makeover, comprising a shade of peach lipstick, flaunting her flawless skin. Bollywood’s Bebo was seen walking out of her residence when the paparazzi began clicking pictures of her. She waved at the shutterbugs and also posed patiently for her pictures to be taken, flashing a beaming smile. Soon after, she stepped inside her car.

Advertisement

On the occasion of her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan’s 53rd birthday on August 16, Kareena Kapoor shared a couple of pictures on Instagram, celebrating her beau’s special day with her family. One of the pictures showed the actress posing with Saif beside a swimming pool. The second photo gave fans a glimpse of the in-house celebrations, featuring Saif, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jehangir Ali Khan in the same frame.