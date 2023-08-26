Kareena Kapoor Is Super ‘Red-dy’ With Jaane Jaan Co-Stars Vijay Varma And Jaideep Ahlawat

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines with her upcoming OTT debut Jaane Jaan, directed by Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh. The teaser of the film, which dropped recently, has sent fans into a frenzy. The first look opens with a captivating shot of Kareena Kapoor Khan channelling Helen from the movie Intaquam by lip-syncing the classic track Aa Jane Jaan. Now, the actress has teased her fans with a new photo alongside co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The only thing we can say about her look is that there truly is no one like Bebo.

In her latest Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor looks ravishing in a red corset dress that accentuates her curves flawlessly. Opting for a bold makeup look, which she highlighted with a striking red lip colour, Kareena’s aura remains as enchanting as ever. The actress completed her glamorous look with open tresses and nude heels. On the other hand, Vijay Varma looks dashing in a grey formal suit, which he paired with chocolate brown shoes. Jaideep Ahlawat seems to give his co-stars serious competition in the style department with a suave mauve blazer set coupled with a stylish printed shirt and casual black shoes. The trio’s chemistry in this photo has left fans buzzing with excitement.

In the caption, Kareena wrote, “Are you red-dy for it? I clearly am given my outfit choice! Super kicked to have worked with these lovely artists, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat, Expect more from this fab trio!"

Kareena’s fans flooded the comment section with love and admiration for the trio. One fan wrote, “Can’t wait," Another commented, “No one like you." One user expressed, “That’s an exciting trio for sure."

Previously, in an interview with Variety, Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed that she was eager to begin work on the exciting venture. “It’s one that incorporates all the necessary elements – a great story, a visionary director, and a super-talented cast and crew. I’m truly eager to collaborate with Sujoy, Jaideep, and Vijay," she added.

Jaane Jaan marks a significant departure from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s previous roles, as she takes on the character of a mother in this Sujoy Ghosh directorial. On the other hand, Vjay Varma plays the role of a police officer. Jaideep Ahlawat’s intense expressions in the teaser promise that some dark secrets are set to be unravelled in the film.