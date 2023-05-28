Kareena Kapoor Joins Yuvraj Singh To Attend Monaco F1 Grand Prix Practice Race, Pics Go Viral

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently attended the Monaco F1 Grand Prix Practice Race along with former cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Several photos of the duo have gone viral on the internet. Kareena also shared a bundle of photos and wrote, “What a day…@pumaindia @pumamotorsport @f1 @alfaromeostake @valtteribottas @yuvisofficial."

Kareena looked effortlessly glam in a sleeveless knitted top adorned with a stylish geometric print and a front zipper. To complement her outfit, she opted for beige slouchy pants featuring brown stripes running along the sides. She found the right balance between elegance and charm kept herself comfy. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and left her wavy locks loose.

Yuvraj Singh opted for a white t-shirt paired with black track pants. Among the pictures, there is also a candid photo where Kareena and Yuvraj posing against the backdrop, offering a glimpse into the practice race environment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently shooting for her highly anticipated next The Crew. The actress often shares glimpses from the sets, keeping fans on their toes.

The Laal Singh Chadha actress is all set to be seen in The Crew with Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film was announced recently. The Crew promises to be a hilarious romp, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, where three women work hard to succeed in life. However, their paths lead them to unexpected situations, and they become entangled in a web of deceit. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

Apart from The Crew, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen Hansal Mehta’s next. The untitled film is also her maiden production venture. The actress will also be making her OTT debut with ‘The Devotion Of Suspect X’ with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.